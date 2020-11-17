Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in The Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Southern by 562.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in The Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in The Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

In other The Southern news, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $544,599.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,859.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,959,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,721 shares of company stock worth $1,026,040 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SO opened at $64.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.95 and its 200 day moving average is $55.33. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.32%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays raised The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on The Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on The Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

The Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

