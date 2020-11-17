Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 154.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 359.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TVTY opened at $15.52 on Tuesday. Tivity Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.60, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $754.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.19.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 40.68% and a positive return on equity of 36.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TVTY has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others.

