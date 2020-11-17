Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Raises Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 13.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,479 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,363,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,666,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,610,000 after purchasing an additional 344,218 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,005,201 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $124,632,000 after purchasing an additional 478,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $662,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GE opened at $9.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.81. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that General Electric will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

GE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.89.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

