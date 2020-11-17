Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 76,055 Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,052 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 76,055 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,126,520 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $79,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,754 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,855,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,168,000 after acquiring an additional 429,413 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,027,709 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,991,000 after acquiring an additional 745,360 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,399,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,029,000 after acquiring an additional 221,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 863,940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $19,370,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of SKM opened at $23.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.93. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $14.07 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.11.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

