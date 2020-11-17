Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Takes $108,000 Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 106 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Shopify by 21.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,248,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,188,075,000 after acquiring an additional 942,540 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Shopify by 2.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,393,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,471,807,000 after acquiring an additional 93,606 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,082,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,926,045,000 after acquiring an additional 78,602 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Shopify by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 831,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $789,330,000 after acquiring an additional 24,291 shares during the period. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in Shopify by 22.7% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 575,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $545,262,000 after acquiring an additional 106,616 shares during the period. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,040.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $725.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $960.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,027.07.

NYSE SHOP opened at $919.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $110.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,506.89, a P/E/G ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,015.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $930.88. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1,146.91.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $767.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.60 million. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.