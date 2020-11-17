Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Takes $89,000 Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 726 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IFF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 78.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 13,850 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.6% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 133,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,335,000 after acquiring an additional 10,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 25.9% during the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IFF shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.43.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $114.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.20. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.14 and a 52-week high of $143.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.98.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

