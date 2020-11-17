Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Takes Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 835 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,894,147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,964,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,415 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 9.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,904,736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,658,000 after acquiring an additional 405,254 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 156.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,816,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $363,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,171 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,428,999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $233,085,000 after acquiring an additional 146,712 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 99.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,679,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,139,000 after acquiring an additional 837,752 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on CDNS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.09.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $114.86 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $51.39 and a one year high of $127.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.57 and a 200 day moving average of $101.49. The company has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.29 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total value of $436,244.06. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 324,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,083,679.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 23,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,618,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 269,216 shares in the company, valued at $29,613,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,493 shares of company stock worth $9,476,460 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

