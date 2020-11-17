Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Takes Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 150.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $101.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.09. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.37 and a 52-week high of $103.79.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

In other news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 14,710 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $1,400,392.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 32,748 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $2,982,032.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,027 shares in the company, valued at $34,149,958.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.86.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

