Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Takes Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROST. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ross Stores by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,716,023 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $149,242,000 after acquiring an additional 508,475 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 93,213 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 177.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,818 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 17,159 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 7,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROST shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Gordon Haskett upgraded Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.83.

Ross Stores stock opened at $110.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $124.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.25%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

