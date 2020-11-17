Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Takes Position in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MIK. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Michaels Companies by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,699,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,831,000 after purchasing an additional 620,679 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of The Michaels Companies by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 221,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 26,028 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Michaels Companies by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 607,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 155,775 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Michaels Companies by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,476,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 355,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Michaels Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Michaels Companies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Michaels Companies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of The Michaels Companies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet raised shares of The Michaels Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of The Michaels Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.72.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Management L. sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $100,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MIK opened at $8.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.18 and its 200-day moving average is $7.50. The Michaels Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $11.70. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 3.21.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. The Michaels Companies had a net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Michaels Companies, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

