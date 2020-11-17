Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Takes Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 202,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,717,000 after acquiring an additional 14,552 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 15.9% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 26,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 4,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total transaction of $475,260.59. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 214,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,632,371.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 24,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total value of $2,505,470.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,426.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WEC. Atlantic Securities began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.75.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $104.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.01 and a 12 month high of $109.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.57. The firm has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.6325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.67%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

