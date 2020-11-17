FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (VMD.TO) Issued By Beacon Securities (TSE:VMD)

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (VMD.TO) (TSE:VMD) – Equities researchers at Beacon Securities decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (VMD.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 11th. Beacon Securities analyst D. Cooper now forecasts that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.78.

Separately, Bloom Burton reissued an “accumulate” rating on shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (VMD.TO) in a report on Monday, October 19th.

Shares of VMD opened at C$11.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.12 million and a P/E ratio of 15.68. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of C$3.36 and a one year high of C$16.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.27.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (VMD.TO) Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and health care solutions to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen units, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

