FY2020 Earnings Forecast for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:WIR) Issued By National Bank Financial

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:WIR) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will earn $1.24 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.23. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th.

