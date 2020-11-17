FY2020 EPS Estimates for Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) Increased by Analyst (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) (TSE:BYD) – Research analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) in a report issued on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.48 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.64. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.29 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$222.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$247.00 to C$249.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$240.00 to C$250.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$233.00 to C$239.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$245.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$235.09.

BYD stock opened at C$223.05 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$204.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$202.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.80. Boyd Group Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$125.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$231.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

