FY2020 EPS Estimates for Geodrill Limited (GEO.TO) Increased by Analyst (TSE:GEO)

Geodrill Limited (GEO.TO) (TSE:GEO) – Equities researchers at Beacon Securities lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Geodrill Limited (GEO.TO) in a research note issued on Thursday, November 12th. Beacon Securities analyst A. Shaath now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.16. Beacon Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Geodrill Limited (GEO.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Geodrill Limited (GEO.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

TSE:GEO opened at C$1.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Geodrill Limited has a one year low of C$0.80 and a one year high of C$2.07. The company has a market cap of $85.48 million and a PE ratio of 17.68.

Geodrill Limited (GEO.TO) Company Profile

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides exploration and development drilling services to major, intermediate, and junior mining companies with exploration, development, and production operations in West Africa and the African copper belt. The company offers reverse circulation (RC), diamond core, air-core, RC grade control, water borehole, and underground drilling services.

