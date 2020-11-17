FY2020 EPS Estimates for K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) (TSE:KBL) Increased by Analyst

K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) (TSE:KBL) – Investment analysts at Cormark increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 12th. Cormark analyst now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. Cormark also issued estimates for K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

KBL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Laurentian lifted their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) from C$30.50 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) from C$28.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.83.

KBL opened at C$33.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.31 million and a P/E ratio of 92.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$29.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$28.94. K-Bro Linen Inc. has a 52-week low of C$23.73 and a 52-week high of C$46.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO)’s payout ratio is 333.33%.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

