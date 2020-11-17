FY2020 EPS Estimates for Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) Boosted by Analyst (TSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) in a research note issued on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.71 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.63. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MFC. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$18.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Evercore raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$18.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.18.

TSE MFC opened at C$21.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.39 billion and a PE ratio of 11.18. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52-week low of C$12.58 and a 52-week high of C$27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.26, a quick ratio of 92.56 and a current ratio of 162.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.78%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

