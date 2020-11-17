FY2020 EPS Estimates for Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) (TSE:MRE) Lifted by Raymond James

Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) (TSE:MRE) – Raymond James lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) in a research note issued on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.42. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

MRE has been the topic of several other research reports. Cormark raised their price objective on Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$14.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

TSE MRE opened at C$13.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.33. Martinrea International Inc. has a twelve month low of C$5.64 and a twelve month high of C$14.75. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$10.66 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.13.

Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

