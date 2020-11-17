FY2020 EPS Estimates for Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Royal Vopak in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kerstens now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.21 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Royal Vopak’s FY2021 earnings at $3.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.32 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Vopak from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Vopak from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

VOPKY stock opened at $52.31 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.81. Royal Vopak has a fifty-two week low of $41.06 and a fifty-two week high of $58.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.37.

About Royal Vopak

Royal Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases and LNG, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines. The company operates 66 terminals in Europe, Africa, Asia, the Middle East, China, North Asia, and the Americas with a combined storage capacity of 34.0 million cubic meters.

