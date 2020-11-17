FY2020 EPS Estimates for Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Cut by Analyst

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Vroom in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Potter now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.71) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.60). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Vroom’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.48) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.59) EPS.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.23 million. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VRM. BidaskClub lowered shares of Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Vroom in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Vroom from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Benchmark lowered shares of Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vroom in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

VRM opened at $33.56 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.30. Vroom has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $75.49.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vroom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of Vroom during the second quarter valued at about $575,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vroom during the second quarter valued at about $261,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vroom during the second quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vroom during the second quarter valued at about $2,249,000. 37.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

