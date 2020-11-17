FY2020 EPS Estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Boosted by Analyst

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the company will earn ($1.92) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.16). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.41) EPS.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.12.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.18.

Shares of NASDAQ ZYNE opened at $3.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $113.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.83. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $7.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZYNE. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $466,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 172.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 75,500 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 442,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 39,892 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 164.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 37,195 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. 25.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.

