FY2022 EPS Estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:AIT)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $4.24 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.10. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 16.31%.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Shares of NYSE AIT opened at $76.60 on Monday. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1 year low of $30.66 and a 1 year high of $76.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Peter A. Dorsman sold 10,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $616,563.20. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 489.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 33,991 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 35.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 183.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 225.8% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 46,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 32,124 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

