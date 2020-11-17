Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 900 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.25% of NuVasive worth $6,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,868 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 82.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 642 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 0.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,567 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in NuVasive by 20.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in NuVasive by 2.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NuVasive stock opened at $45.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.70. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $81.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -207.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.38.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical device company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

NUVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of NuVasive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. NuVasive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.06.

NuVasive Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

