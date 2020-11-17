Gabelli Funds LLC Boosts Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 663,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 367,800 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $6,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in PG&E in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,175,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 115.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,657,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,564,000 after purchasing an additional 889,400 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 109.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,081,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,548 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.93% of the company’s stock.

Get PG&E alerts:

PCG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PG&E from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.96.

PCG stock opened at $11.54 on Tuesday. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $18.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19. The company has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.88, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.08.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). PG&E had a positive return on equity of 34.60% and a negative net margin of 37.92%. On average, research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.