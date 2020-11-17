Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 126,000 Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,970,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 126,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.17% of VEON worth $3,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in VEON by 8.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 219,193 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 17,387 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in VEON by 11.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 731,602 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 73,820 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in VEON by 159.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,792 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 21,392 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in VEON by 539.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 553,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 466,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exor Investments UK LLP raised its stake in VEON by 41.8% in the second quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 53,114,362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $95,606,000 after purchasing an additional 15,652,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.58% of the company’s stock.

VEON stock opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.19. VEON Ltd. has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $2.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.43.

VEON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. VTB Capital raised shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.80 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of VEON in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1.90 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $1.80 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.14.

About VEON

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

