Gabelli Funds LLC Buys Shares of 81,090 Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU)

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 81,090 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.27% of Virtusa as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Virtusa by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 941,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,752,000 after buying an additional 79,192 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Virtusa by 452.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 617,478 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,050,000 after purchasing an additional 505,746 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Virtusa by 210.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,584,000 after purchasing an additional 300,146 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Virtusa by 2.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Virtusa by 3.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 241,053 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtusa stock opened at $50.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.48. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.39. Virtusa Co. has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $52.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The business had revenue of $317.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.21 million. Virtusa had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Virtusa Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Virtusa in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research cut shares of Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Virtusa from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Virtusa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Virtusa Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business process management, application portfolio rationalization, and business/technology alignment analysis; digital transformation services, such as digital strategy user experience and design, application and platform engineering analytics, intelligent automation content and customer experience, and cyber security; and cloud transformation services comprising cloud strategy and migration, cloud native applications, and capex to opex models.

