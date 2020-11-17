Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.11% of Lincoln Electric worth $5,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,473,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,624,000 after purchasing an additional 140,993 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,214,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,821,000 after acquiring an additional 11,652 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,207,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,175,000 after acquiring an additional 38,645 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 793,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,879,000 after acquiring an additional 102,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 696,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,694,000 after acquiring an additional 98,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

LECO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Barclays raised shares of Lincoln Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lincoln Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.33.

In other news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 2,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.74, for a total transaction of $338,945.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,389.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.64, for a total transaction of $488,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,350.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,230 shares of company stock worth $1,380,338. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $117.79 on Tuesday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.29 and a 12-month high of $118.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.31. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The company had revenue of $668.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.70%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

