Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $4,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $583,059,000 after buying an additional 116,044 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,337,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $357,884,000 after buying an additional 25,567 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,087,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $283,778,000 after buying an additional 566,347 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 752,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,432,000 after buying an additional 7,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 49.0% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 715,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,539,000 after purchasing an additional 235,500 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $250.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $274.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.56. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $374.99. The firm has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.06 by $0.78. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 33.61 EPS for the current year.

BIIB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen downgraded shares of Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $282.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $342.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.74.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

