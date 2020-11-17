Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $3,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,544,000 after purchasing an additional 20,451 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 15,981 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 3rd quarter worth $835,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHEN shares. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $45.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.06. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a one year low of $35.34 and a one year high of $59.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 0.42.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.33). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 11.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Shenandoah Telecommunications’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.91%.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless and broadband communication products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Broadband, and Tower. The Wireless segment provides wireless mobility communications network products.

