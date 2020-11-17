Gabelli Funds LLC Has $3.48 Million Position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.09% of MGM Growth Properties worth $3,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGP opened at $30.80 on Tuesday. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 8.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.49.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.29). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $194.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.03.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

