Gabelli Funds LLC Has $3.52 Million Stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $3,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.2% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sonoco Products by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Sonoco Products by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SON. Argus downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.90.

NYSE SON opened at $56.97 on Tuesday. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $37.30 and a fifty-two week high of $62.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.14.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.73%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

