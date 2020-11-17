Gabelli Funds LLC Has $3.83 Million Stock Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.14% of Valmont Industries worth $3,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMI. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 82,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,194 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $469,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,457,000 after buying an additional 57,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after buying an additional 6,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VMI. William Blair upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

In other news, Director Clark T. Jr. Randt sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.33, for a total value of $190,229.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,452.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daas Kaj Den sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total transaction of $514,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,214.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

VMI opened at $162.04 on Tuesday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.60 and a fifty-two week high of $164.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.92.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 14.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

