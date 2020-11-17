Gabelli Funds LLC Has $4.72 Million Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 58,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $4,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HIG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 145.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,209,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,276,000 after buying an additional 2,493,639 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,135,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,312,000 after purchasing an additional 537,033 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 757,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,183,000 after purchasing an additional 514,303 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,369,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $322,635,000 after purchasing an additional 424,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift acquired 6,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.98 per share, for a total transaction of $250,960.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 227,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,178,577.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

HIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.29.

HIG opened at $46.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.38. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $62.75.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

