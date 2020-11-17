Gabelli Funds LLC Has $4.73 Million Holdings in Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) by 38.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,718 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Mylan were worth $4,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Mylan by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 45,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 22,843 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Mylan by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 334,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 136,097 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Mylan during the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Mylan by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 26,263 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Mylan by 259.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 496,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after purchasing an additional 358,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Mylan from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Mylan from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub cut Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mylan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

Shares of MYL stock opened at $15.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.45. Mylan has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $23.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.18 and a 200 day moving average of $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.15. Mylan had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mylan will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

