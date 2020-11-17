Gabelli Funds LLC Has $4.93 Million Stock Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $4,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KBH. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in KB Home by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in KB Home in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in KB Home in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Matthew W. Mandino sold 9,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $376,671.04. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 123,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $4,473,057.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,178,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,662,404.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 295,978 shares of company stock worth $11,088,462. Corporate insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KBH opened at $34.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.06. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $42.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.94.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $999.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.54 million. KB Home had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KB Home will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Several research firms have commented on KBH. Zelman & Associates cut shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of KB Home from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. KB Home has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.63.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

