Gabelli Funds LLC Has $4 Million Stock Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in The Toro were worth $4,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Toro by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Toro by 2.7% during the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in The Toro by 121.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Toro by 3.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in The Toro during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Get The Toro alerts:

In other news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 8,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $673,825.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,208 shares in the company, valued at $981,279.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy E. Dahl sold 1,996 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $163,811.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,220.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,145 shares of company stock valued at $8,783,617 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Toro in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Colliers Secur. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of The Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

TTC stock opened at $88.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.23 and its 200 day moving average is $74.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.72. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $90.14.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $841.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.58 million. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 9.04%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.