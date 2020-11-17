Gabelli Funds LLC Has $5.22 Million Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $5,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 59,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $5,901,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 243,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,313,791.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 14,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total transaction of $1,726,709.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,249.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $99.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.04.

NYSE:ALB opened at $128.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.30. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $48.89 and a one year high of $129.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.70.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $746.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.75 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. Albemarle’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

