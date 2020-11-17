Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 3,000 Shares of China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $3,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of China Mobile by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of China Mobile during the 3rd quarter worth about $322,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of China Mobile during the 3rd quarter worth about $339,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,371,699 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $76,274,000 after buying an additional 970,399 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 557,417 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,926,000 after buying an additional 122,085 shares during the period. 2.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of China Mobile in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE:CHL opened at $31.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.35 and a 200-day moving average of $34.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.55. China Mobile Limited has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $44.93.

China Mobile Company Profile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

