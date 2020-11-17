Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases New Stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:LCAPU)

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:LCAPU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 363,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,624,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LCAPU. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the third quarter worth about $996,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the third quarter worth about $1,494,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the third quarter worth about $3,486,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the third quarter worth about $3,547,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the third quarter worth about $9,329,000.

Get Lionheart Acquisition Co. II alerts:

Shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II stock opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. Lionheart Acquisition Co. II has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $10.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96.

About Lionheart Acquisition Co. II

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its efforts in businesses that apply digital technologies and technology-enhanced services and solutions to the identification, design, development, construction, operation, financing, management, and disposition of real estate properties.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Lionheart Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lionheart Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.