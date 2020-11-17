Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Minerals Technologies worth $4,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTX. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 271.5% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 165,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after purchasing an additional 120,839 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 91.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 240,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,302,000 after acquiring an additional 115,013 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 36.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 327,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,896,000 after acquiring an additional 87,121 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 47.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 229,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,704,000 after acquiring an additional 73,438 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 61.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 166,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,816,000 after acquiring an additional 63,677 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Minerals Technologies in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Sidoti started coverage on Minerals Technologies in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Minerals Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

NYSE MTX opened at $61.28 on Tuesday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $27.28 and a one year high of $66.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.44 and a 200 day moving average of $50.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $388.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Minerals Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 4.73%.

In other Minerals Technologies news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 11,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.46, for a total value of $728,669.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,978,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 11,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $726,602.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,987 shares in the company, valued at $5,168,559.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

