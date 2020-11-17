Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 153,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $4,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 184.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,800,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,412,000 after buying an additional 1,815,867 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 136.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,014,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,823,000 after buying an additional 1,163,600 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 851.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 431,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,376,000 after buying an additional 385,766 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 751,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,737,000 after buying an additional 269,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,564,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMT. KeyCorp downgraded Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Kennametal from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Kennametal from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kennametal from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

NYSE KMT opened at $34.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.05. Kennametal Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.45 and a fifty-two week high of $38.73.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $400.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.29 million. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

