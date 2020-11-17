Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 20.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 165,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 42,700 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in The Cheesecake Factory were worth $4,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 327.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CAKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine raised The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered The Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.65.

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $36.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.17. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $44.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.82 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.18. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $517.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.