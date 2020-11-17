Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.57% of Middlesex Water worth $6,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Middlesex Water in the 2nd quarter worth $1,063,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Middlesex Water in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 59.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSEX stock opened at $72.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 0.20. Middlesex Water has a 52 week low of $48.79 and a 52 week high of $73.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.39.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 11.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.23%.

MSEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

Middlesex Water Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

