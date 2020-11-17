Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 15,000 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,849,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078,079 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,897,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $450,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014,020 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,382.7% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,982,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781,359 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 362.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,064,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,402 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,826,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,430 shares during the period. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $12.03 on Tuesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.46.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.24%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.38.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $508,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,180,155.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.