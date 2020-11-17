Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 24,659 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,659 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Patterson Companies worth $4,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 26.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on PDCO. Bank of America upped their target price on Patterson Companies from $27.50 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Patterson Companies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. TheStreet upgraded Patterson Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $28.02 on Tuesday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.93 and a 1-year high of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -4.45, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.68.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Patterson Companies’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.10%.

In other Patterson Companies news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 3,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $78,023.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.