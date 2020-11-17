Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $6,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 385,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,343,000 after purchasing an additional 12,567 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in McKesson by 1.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in McKesson by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,204,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter worth about $268,000. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,043,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,785. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.86.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $183.66 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $112.60 and a twelve month high of $187.67. The firm has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.16 and a 200 day moving average of $152.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.93. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The company had revenue of $60.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

