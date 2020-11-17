Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 47,600 Shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 387,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 47,600 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 1.37% of Flushing Financial worth $4,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 60,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Flushing Financial by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Flushing Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Flushing Financial by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 73,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Flushing Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIC opened at $13.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.79. Flushing Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $22.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.53.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.18. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 15.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on FFIC shares. BidaskClub raised Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

