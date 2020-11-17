Gabelli Funds LLC Takes Position in SINA Co. (NASDAQ:SINA)

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SINA Co. (NASDAQ:SINA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 93,579 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,987,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.14% of SINA as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SINA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SINA in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in SINA by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,053,000 after purchasing an additional 77,237 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in SINA by 58.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 18,161 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SINA by 90.7% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 19,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of SINA by 4.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 169,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after acquiring an additional 6,524 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SINA alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SINA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of SINA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of SINA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SINA opened at $43.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.66 and a beta of 1.16. SINA Co. has a 52-week low of $26.04 and a 52-week high of $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.68.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $507.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.19 million. SINA had a negative net margin of 4.67% and a negative return on equity of 2.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that SINA Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

SINA Profile

SINA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates SINA.com, an online media property that provides region-focused format and content, including feeds from news providers; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events information; entertainment news and events; automobile-related news and service information; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for SINA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SINA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.