Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $4,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in DTE Energy by 78.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the second quarter worth $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 852.4% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1,033.3% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy stock opened at $135.20 on Tuesday. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.45.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.55. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a $1.085 dividend. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total value of $52,388.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,753. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.51, for a total value of $93,184.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,217 shares of company stock valued at $797,917 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp upgraded DTE Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.81.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

