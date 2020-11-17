Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Position in Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.74% of Marine Products worth $3,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marine Products in the third quarter valued at about $246,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Marine Products by 118.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 13,171 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Marine Products by 5.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Marine Products by 10.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marine Products by 24.4% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 58,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. 13.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Marine Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Marine Products in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marine Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of MPX stock opened at $16.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.47. Marine Products Co. has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $22.61. The company has a market cap of $568.66 million, a P/E ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 1.27.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Marine Products had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 20.55%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marine Products Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.55%.

About Marine Products

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. It offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport, Ski and Fish Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats within the SSi and SSX, SunCoast, and OSX Sport Luxury models; Robalo outboard sport fishing boats; and Vortex jet boats under the Chaparral brand name.

